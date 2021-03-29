JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Persimmon stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

