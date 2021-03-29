JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGRDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Legrand has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

