JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGRDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Legrand has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

