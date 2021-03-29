JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 413,877 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $419,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,326. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.42 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

