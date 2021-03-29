JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,403,844 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,403,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $391,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,330,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,775,000 after acquiring an additional 852,706 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,805,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. 2,190,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,812,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

