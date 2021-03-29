JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 90,603 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Illinois Tool Works worth $429,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

