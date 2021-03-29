JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.46% of Tractor Supply worth $403,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $178.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

