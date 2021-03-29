JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of CBRE Group worth $428,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 35,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,240. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

