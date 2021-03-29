JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 6.62% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 478,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,989 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

