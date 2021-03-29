JUIICE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,832.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $1,832.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 173.2% against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

