JUIICE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,193.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 76.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,193.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077004 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

