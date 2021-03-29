Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 63,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.22.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

