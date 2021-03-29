JulSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.36 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. JulSwap has a market cap of $100.17 million and $5.36 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,457,307 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

