Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0759 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

