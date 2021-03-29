JUST (JST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169.40 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. JUST has a market cap of $213.74 million and approximately $169.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.