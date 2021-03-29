JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 205.4% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 205.4% against the dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2.19 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,157,004 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

