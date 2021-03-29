JustLiquidity Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for $157.50 or 0.00273758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

