Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KSU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.
Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $253.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
