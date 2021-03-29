Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KSU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $253.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

