Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $231.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NYSE:KSU opened at $253.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 8,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,092,000 after purchasing an additional 646,268 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 49,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

