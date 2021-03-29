KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $251,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

