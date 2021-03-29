KARMA Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 188.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 99.2% against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $93.74 million and approximately $65.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00103115 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

