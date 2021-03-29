Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $527,857.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $527,857.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00220359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.50 or 0.00948212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00079790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029913 BTC.

Katalyo Token Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

