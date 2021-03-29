Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.97 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00010728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $362.97 million and $96.77 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00250656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.47 or 0.03845939 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,201,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.