KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.96. 45,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

