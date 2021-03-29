KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $5.96 on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

