KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

