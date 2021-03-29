KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KDDIY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

