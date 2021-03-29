KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.79 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $323.71 or 0.00560875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $3.17 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

