Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €215.08 ($253.03).

Allianz stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €213.25 ($250.88). The stock had a trading volume of 743,684 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €189.54. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

