Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

CMPGY remained flat at $$20.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

