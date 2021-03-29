Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($6.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($6.73) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $56.40 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

