Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($6.92) Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($6.92) per share for the year.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

