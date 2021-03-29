Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

