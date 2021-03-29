Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 245.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,253 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.24 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.