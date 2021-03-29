Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) vs. Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Financial Comparison

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Keurig Dr Pepper and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 8 0 2.67 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Gemini Group Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.49 $1.25 billion $1.22 29.09 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Gemini Group Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for partner brands; and other third parties. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drink (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice products. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, PeÃ±afiel, Green Mountain, Van Houtte, The Original Donut Shop, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, office superstores, vending machines, grocery and drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other small outlets, as well as e-commerce retailers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

