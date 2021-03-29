KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

