KeyCorp Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $27.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3,627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

