KeyCorp Boosts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $955.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

