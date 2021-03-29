KeyCorp Comments on RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $581.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.99 and a 200 day moving average of $439.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

