KeyCorp Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $69.01 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

