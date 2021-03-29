KeyCorp Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $50.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.