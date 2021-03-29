KeyCorp Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 384,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

