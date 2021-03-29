Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

