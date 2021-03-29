Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.