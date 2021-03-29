KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,804.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $572,441.16 and $2,804.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,341,105,300 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.