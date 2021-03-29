Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 4.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kimco Realty worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,448. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

