Kin (KIN) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $382.49 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

