Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 770,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

