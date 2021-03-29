Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 23610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

