Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. Kirin has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.