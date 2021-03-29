Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. Kirin has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Kirin Company Profile
