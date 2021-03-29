Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 16,854 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

